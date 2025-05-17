When a Flat Market Feels Like a Win … Collecting Cash Through the Chaos

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re feeling good about the market now, congratulations—you survived.

After a bruising selloff, the S&P 500 is back to flat for the year. That doesn’t sound like a victory, but given how far we fell, it feels great.

But a flat market isn’t a sign of strength. Let’s think back to the beginning of 2025. Where did you expect the market to be in May?

If I told you in January that we would be up less than 1% in May, would you have been happy? Or might you have thought that something must have gone wrong?

Instead, we’re all sitting here feeling good.

There is a familiar human bias working here – anchoring.

When expectations fall as fast as prices, getting back to zero feels like a triumph. It’s important not to let that feeling cloud your judgment.

In markets, just surviving isn’t enough.

The real edge goes to those who know how to use volatility to grow their wealth—while everyone else is too rattled to act.

Most investors treat volatility like a storm: hide, wait, and hope it passes. Or, worse yet, they panic sell.

But smart investors know how to position their sails to harness the power of the storm to reach their destination even faster – and I’m going to share a way to do just that.

The Man Who Predicted the Historic Market Volatility

“I just want to point out for the record….JEFF CLARK WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”

That’s what one of my colleagues said recently when we were discussing master trader Jeff Clark.

She was referring to Jeff’s prediction that the first 100 days of the Trump presidency would be chaotic for the market and would be a great time for Jeff’s subscribers to make money.

Here is what Jeff said in January when Trump was inaugurated.

It’s official: Under President Trump’s leadership, the market is shaping up to be a minefield for passive investors and a gold mine for savvy traders.

While headlines swirl with talk of new tariffs, AI breakthroughs, and global trade upheavals, one truth remains:

The most lucrative opportunities belong to those who recognize volatility for what it really is… a catalyst for potentially explosive gains.

I’ve been trading through chaotic markets for over 40 years, and let me tell you…

The next four years could be your defining moment… if you’re ready.

He was right about the volatility.

On April 4, just after Trump’s “Liberation Day” press conference, the S&P dropped 2,231 points. The third largest point drop ever.

Then, on April 9, the market gained 2,962 points. That’s the largest point gain in the history of the S&P.

Here is what that looked like.

As I mentioned above, we’re now just about flat for the year. Buy-and-hold investors have had to hold their breath to keep cool during this wild swing.

Meanwhile, Jeff and his readers have been collecting money – without selling a single stock.

How to Collect Cash During Stormy Markets

Jeff owned and operated a money management firm for more than 20 years that specialized in trading options. His firm served clients with high net worths – and even higher expectations.

Jeff didn’t build his reputation on speculative trades, but on strategic, conservative use of options for income generation and risk management.

Here is how he describes his approach.

Most folks, when they trade options, they just want to be told which calls to buy or which puts to buy. They want to speculate on the upside or the downside in the stock market. And that is totally fine.

It makes perfect sense most of the time. But if you’re really serious about generating income or you’re really serious about making money through trading options, you really have to understand and know how to sell uncovered puts.

That is truly the single best income producing strategy in the markets today.

So how does it actually work?

Jeff uses a strategy called selling cash-secured puts. That means he gets paid upfront to agree to buy a stock he already likes — but only on Jeff’s terms.

He decides how far the stock must fall, and by which specific date.

If the stock falls by the terms Jeff outlined, he buys it at a discount (a win) and keeps the income he generate by selling this put in the first place.

If the stock doesn’t as low as Jeff outlined by the specified date, he just keeps the upfront cash (also a win). That’s how he generates cash without selling a single stock.

By harnessing the power of puts, you can stay in your favorite long-term plays during all the market’s stormy ups and downs, and still generate cash to help pay for anything and everything.

And in volatile markets — when prices whip up and down — this strategy can generate consistent, repeatable income no matter what direction the market is moving.

We’re Not Out of the Woods

Though stocks are coming off a historic rally, Jeff believes major volatility remains ahead.

What happens when that next shock hits?

If the best the market can muster is “back to flat,” then most investors will still be holding their breath – and making 0%.

But Jeff’s readers will still be collecting cash.

That’s the difference between surviving the storm — and knowing how to profit from it.

Jeff walks folks through his strategy in this new free video.

After everything we’ve seen this year, maybe just getting back to even does feel like a win.

But if you’re retired — or thinking about retirement — break-even doesn’t cut it.

You need income. You need consistency. You need peace of mind.

Click here to see how Jeff Clark is doing that now!

No matter what the headlines say!

