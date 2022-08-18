When Can We Expect A Profit From Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)?

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The US$6.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$100m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$97m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Informatica will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Informatica is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$96m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 78% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NYSE:INFA Earnings Per Share Growth August 18th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Informatica's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Informatica currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Informatica's case is 93%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Informatica, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Informatica's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Informatica worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Informatica is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Informatica’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.