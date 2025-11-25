When Automation Becomes Infrastructure: Why Institutional Capital Is Moving Toward UiPath

Key Points

Added 2,620,000 shares of UiPath, a net position change of $35.69 million

Transaction represented approximately 1.35% of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 3,712,150 shares valued at $49.67 million

UiPath now represents 2.17% of AUM, making it the fund's 4th-largest holding

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. disclosed a substantial buy in UiPath on its November 13, 2025, SEC filing, increasing its stake by $35.69 million quarter-over-quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated November 13, 2025, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in UiPath (NYSE:PATH) by 2,620,000 shares during the third quarter. The post-trade holding reached 3,712,150 shares, valued at $49.67 million as of September 30, 2025, up from the previous quarter.

What else to know

This was a buy, lifting UiPath to 2.17% of reported AUM and making it the fund's 4th-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

MKT: IVV: $103,741,500 (7.8538% of AUM)

THC: $84,869,705 (6.4251% of AUM)

RBA: $74,286,848 (5.6239% of AUM)

PATH: $49,668,567 (3.7602% of AUM)

FOUR: $48,981,661 (3.7082% of AUM)

As of November 12, 2025, shares were priced at $14.25, up 6.66% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 11.56 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $7.83 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.50 billion Net Income (TTM) $20.17 million Price (as of market close 2025-11-12) $14.25

Company Snapshot

UiPath Inc. operates at scale in the automation software industry, leveraging artificial intelligence and low-code tools to streamline business processes for large organizations.

The company’s strategy centers on providing a comprehensive automation platform that integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, supporting both attended and unattended automation use cases. UiPath’s competitive edge lies in its robust technology stack, broad industry adoption, and ability to address complex automation needs for a diverse, global client base.

UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end automation platform, including robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence-driven process discovery, low-code development tools, and centralized management solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through software licensing, maintenance and support, and professional services such as training and implementation.

UiPath Inc. Serves enterprise customers across banking, healthcare, financial services, and government sectors, with a global presence in the United States, Romania, and Japan.

Foolish take

BW Gestao’s decision to raise its UiPath stake by more than $35 million stands out in a market where many funds is still hesitant about enterprise software. A move of this size often reflects clear conviction rather than routine allocation. UiPath has reached a moment where the narrative is shifting, and that shift is beginning to attract longer-horizon investors who focus on positioning rather than quarterly noise.



UiPath provides software robots and AI tools that automate routine tasks across an organization, resulting faster workflows with less manual effort. The company itself has moved past the era when it chased growth without enough regard for what that growth required. Renewal trends look steadier. Sales teams are seeing clearer patterns in how large customers expand their commitments. Most importantly, the software is settling deeper into the day-to-day structure of enterprise operations. A process discovered inside UiPath often moves through design and execution under the same roof, and that continuity gives the platform weight. As UiPath becomes embedded in the structure of enterprise workflows, it shifts from being optional software to an infrastructure that companies rely on to keep critical processes running.



For investors, the next phase will hinge on how much further UiPath can embed itself into the automation strategies of major enterprises. Adoption is expanding into more sectors, and AI-supported workflows are giving UiPath a much longer growth path than its recent valuation captures. If the company continues to deepen its role in core enterprise operations, its influence in the automation landscape could become far greater than investors currently assume.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

Quarter-over-quarter: A comparison between one financial quarter and the previous quarter, often used to measure growth or change.

Net position change: The difference in the number or value of securities held by an investor between two reporting periods.

Post-trade stake: The total number of shares or value of a holding after a transaction has been completed.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Robotic process automation (RPA): Technology that uses software robots to automate repetitive, rule-based business tasks.

Low-code development tools: Software platforms enabling application creation with minimal manual coding, often using visual interfaces.

Attended automation: Automation processes that require human intervention or oversight during execution.

Unattended automation: Automation processes that run independently without human involvement once initiated.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shift4 Payments and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.