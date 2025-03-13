When Are State Taxes Due? Here Are the 2025 Deadlines

Attention, procrastinators: The federal tax deadline is about a month away, which means it’s time to get moving if you haven’t already filed your 2024 tax return. Time is running out, too, if you live in one of the 41 states that charge individual income taxes on wages.
Although the vast majority of states mirror the IRS deadline of April 15, there are some exceptions. Here are the deadlines you need to know.
Alabama
Alabama state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15. (Of note: Following Hurricane Helene last fall, the IRS has given Alabama residents and businesses until May 1 to file their federal tax returns.)
Arizona
Arizona state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Arkansas
Arkansas state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
California
California state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15, though individuals and businesses in Los Angeles County impacted by the recent wildfires have an Oct. 15 deadline. (The IRS has also given people in parts of California until Oct. 15 to file their federal tax returns.)
Colorado
Colorado state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Connecticut
Connecticut state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Delaware
Delaware state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 30.
Georgia
Georgia state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by May 1. (The due date was pushed back after Hurricane Helene and matches the IRS’s May 1 deadline for federal tax returns from Georgia residents.)
Hawaii
Hawaii state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 21.
Idaho
Idaho state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Illinois
Illinois state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Indiana
Indiana state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Iowa
Iowa state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 30.
Kansas
Kansas state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Kentucky
Kentucky state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Louisiana
Louisiana state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by May 15.
Maine
Maine state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Maryland
Maryland state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Massachusetts
Massachusetts state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Michigan
Michigan state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Minnesota
Minnesota state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Mississippi
Mississippi state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Missouri
Missouri state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Montana
Montana state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Nebraska
Nebraska state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
New Jersey
New Jersey state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
New Mexico
New Mexico state income taxes for 2024 must be filed on paper by April 15 or electronically by April 30.
New York
New York state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
North Carolina
North Carolina state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15. (Following Hurricane Helene last fall, the IRS has given North Carolina residents and businesses until May 1 to file their federal tax returns.)
North Dakota
North Dakota state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Ohio
Ohio state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Oregon
Oregon state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
South Carolina
South Carolina state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by May 1. (Following Hurricane Helene last fall, the IRS has also given South Carolina residents and businesses until May 1 to file their federal tax returns.)
Utah
Utah state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Vermont
Vermont state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Virginia
Virginia state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by May 1.
West Virginia
West Virginia state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.
