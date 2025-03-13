When Are State Taxes Due? Here Are the 2025 Deadlines

Attention, procrastinators: The federal tax deadline is about a month away, which means it’s time to get moving if you haven’t already filed your 2024 tax return. Time is running out, too, if you live in one of the 41 states that charge individual income taxes on wages.

Although the vast majority of states mirror the IRS deadline of April 15, there are some exceptions. Here are the deadlines you need to know.

Alabama

Alabama state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15. (Of note: Following Hurricane Helene last fall, the IRS has given Alabama residents and businesses until May 1 to file their federal tax returns.)

Arizona

Arizona state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Arkansas

Arkansas state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

California

California state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15, though individuals and businesses in Los Angeles County impacted by the recent wildfires have an Oct. 15 deadline. (The IRS has also given people in parts of California until Oct. 15 to file their federal tax returns.)

Colorado

Colorado state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Connecticut

Connecticut state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Delaware

Delaware state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 30.

Georgia

Georgia state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by May 1. (The due date was pushed back after Hurricane Helene and matches the IRS’s May 1 deadline for federal tax returns from Georgia residents.)

Hawaii

Hawaii state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 21.

Idaho

Idaho state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Illinois

Illinois state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Indiana

Indiana state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Iowa

Iowa state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 30.

Kansas

Kansas state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Kentucky

Kentucky state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Louisiana

Louisiana state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by May 15.

Maine

Maine state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Maryland

Maryland state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Michigan

Michigan state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Minnesota

Minnesota state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Mississippi

Mississippi state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Missouri

Missouri state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Montana

Montana state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Nebraska

Nebraska state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

New Jersey

New Jersey state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

New Mexico

New Mexico state income taxes for 2024 must be filed on paper by April 15 or electronically by April 30.

New York

New York state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

North Carolina

North Carolina state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15. (Following Hurricane Helene last fall, the IRS has given North Carolina residents and businesses until May 1 to file their federal tax returns.)

North Dakota

North Dakota state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Ohio

Ohio state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Oregon

Oregon state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

South Carolina

South Carolina state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by May 1. (Following Hurricane Helene last fall, the IRS has also given South Carolina residents and businesses until May 1 to file their federal tax returns.)

Utah

Utah state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Vermont

Vermont state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Virginia

Virginia state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by May 1.

West Virginia

West Virginia state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin state income taxes for 2024 must be filed by April 15.

