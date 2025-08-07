Wheels Up (UP) Q2 Loss Narrows 14%

Key Points Cost control and fleet modernization sharply improved margins and narrowed quarterly losses for Wheels Up in Q2 2025.

Revenue (GAAP) declined 3% as membership revenue fell 53% and private jet gross bookings declined 4% year over year. but average booking value per flight rose.

Significant cash burn continues, with no forward financial guidance and ongoing business model evolution.

Wheels Up (NYSE:UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation and charter services, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. The most notable news was a marked improvement in profitability metrics and margins, achieved despite a year-over-year revenue decline. The company reported GAAP revenue of $189.6 million, down 3% year over year (GAAP), alongside a net loss per share of $0.12 (GAAP), an improvement from a $0.14 GAAP net loss per share in Q2 2024. There were no analyst estimates available, and Wheels Up did not provide specific guidance. Overall, the results demonstrated that measures to reduce costs and modernize the fleet are making a difference for profitability, even as top-line growth remains challenged by falling demand in key areas such as memberships and private jet activity.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.12) $(0.14) 14.3% Revenue (GAAP) $189.6 million $196.3 million -3% Adjusted EBITDA $(29.0) million $(37.4) million 22.5% Gross Profit (GAAP) $2.2 million $(11.0) million n/m Adjusted Contribution $23.1 million $15.3 million 51% Adjusted Contribution Margin 12.2% 7.8% 4 pp

Company Background and Key Success Factors

Wheels Up Experience operates in the private aviation industry, offering both individual and business memberships as well as on-demand charter services. Its clients book private jet flights through a mix of owned, leased, and third-party aircraft. The company's two core product offerings are its membership programs and single-use charters. Memberships grant customers pricing, flexibility, and added perks, while pay-as-you-go charters target a broader customer base.

The company is currently focused on several strategic priorities. These include transitioning to a modernized fleet with newer Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300 jets, integrating technology to support operations, and expanding its partnership with Delta Air Lines. Key success factors are customer retention (especially within memberships), maximizing aircraft utilization, and maintaining a high-quality, reliable experience. Maintaining liquidity and managing costs are also essential, given the capital intensity of private aviation.

Quarterly Financial and Operational Highlights

Cost of revenue (GAAP) fell 9% while general and administrative expenses (GAAP) declined 16%, resulting in a $13.2 million year-over-year improvement in gross profit. Sales and marketing expenses, however, rose 14%, which did not reverse a contraction in core revenues. Net loss (GAAP) improved to $82.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss shrank by 22%.

Revenue (GAAP) shrank 3% year over year as total gross bookings dropped to $261.9 million (down 1% year over year). Gross bookings for private jet flights declined 4% to $208.3 million. The company flew 11,971 live flight legs, a 7% decrease compared to Q2 2024. However, average private jet booking value per leg grew 3%, and utility (which measures how much each aircraft is being used) increased 10%, pointing to improved fleet efficiency.

Membership revenue (GAAP) declined sharply by 53%, falling to $7.5 million. In contrast, other revenue (including ancillary and partnership activities) rose 44% to $23.8 million. Membership revenue now represents a smaller share of the company’s income. Flight revenue (GAAP) fell 3%. The reduction in active aircraft—33 fewer by the end of the period—did not hamper operational delivery, as completion rate remained high at 98%. On-time performance slipped slightly to 88%, down from 91% in Q2 2024.

The company’s ongoing fleet modernization led to the retirement of older Citation CJ3 aircraft and the addition of premium Phenom and Challenger jets, which comprised approximately 20% of the controlled fleet at period end. Wheels Up is planning to bring three more Challenger 300 aircraft into service next quarter. This transition supported a 10% increase in fleet utility, suggesting the company is flying fewer aircraft more efficiently. These moves have contributed directly to a rising adjusted contribution margin, up four percentage points to 12.2%.

The partnership with Delta Air Lines continued to be a source of growth in premium and corporate segments. Corporate membership fund sales were up more than 25% year over year, and the mix of corporate business increased to 45%. However, this did not fully compensate for declines in individual memberships and total flight activity.

Liquidity remains a concern for the business. Cash and equivalents plunged from $216 million as of December 31, 2024, to $107 million as of June 30, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025, reached $110.8 million. Total liabilities stood at $1.35 billion, with negative shareholders’ equity of ($347.8 million) as of June 30, 2025 (GAAP). Rising interest expense and the need for ongoing debt service add to pressure on the company’s capital structure. Wheels Up does not currently pay a dividend.

Outlook and Guidance

Wheels Up management did not provide financial guidance for revenue, profits, or cash flow for the upcoming quarter or fiscal year in its most recent quarterly report. The only quantified outlook relates to ongoing cost reduction. Management reiterated its intention to realize $50 million in annualized cash savings, mainly through further fleet modernization and overhead cuts, with the full impact expected to begin in the back half of 2026. These savings are expected to be fully realized beginning in the second half of 2026, with financial impact recognized on a rolling basis as actions are completed.

No targets were given for adjusted EBITDA, net income, or any specific operational metrics beyond the cost-savings figure. As such, investors and stakeholders will need to monitor trends in bookings, average yield per flight, cash burn, and liquidity position in the periods ahead. The company’s ability to reverse revenue declines and stabilize membership revenues will remain in focus, together with progress in fleet deployment and integration of the Delta partnership.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

