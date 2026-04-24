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Wheels Up Appoints Delta CFO Erik Snell To Board

April 24, 2026 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP), an on-demand private aviation services provider, on Friday said Erik Snell, executive vice president and chief financial officer of its majority shareholder Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), has been appointed to the board as a Delta designee, replacing Dan Janki.

Snell, who previously served on the board from July 2021 to September 2023, has held several senior leadership roles at Delta, including executive vice president and chief customer experience officer.

Additionally, Wheels Up said Timothy Armstrong will not stand for re-election at the company's upcoming annual meeting after completing two terms as an independent director.

The board currently expects to nominate Roger Farah for election at the meeting to succeed Armstrong.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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