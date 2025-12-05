Markets
Wheeler REIT Stock Rockets 76%

December 05, 2025 — 01:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) surged 76.33%, jumping $2.43 to $5.67 today, marking a dramatic reversal for the company's stock.

The sharp rally came absence of any public press release or company-specific announcement, suggesting speculative trading or renewed investor interest in the company's potential.

WHLR saw significantly higher-than-normal trading volume, as the market reacted to the sudden price move. The stock's 52-week range now stands at approximately $1.80 - $5.67.

