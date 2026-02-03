Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 151.42

The average one-year price target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been revised to $151.42 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $136.28 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $106.48 to a high of $200.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from the latest reported closing price of $136.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPM is 0.49%, an increase of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 357,296K shares. The put/call ratio of WPM is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 37,670K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,794K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 13.65% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 17,159K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,096K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 6.55% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 14,733K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,845K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,370K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 13,068K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,593K shares , representing a decrease of 34.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.