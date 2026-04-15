Is Wheaton Precious Metals Stock a Buy in April?

Key Points

Rising geopolitical tensions, increasing budget deficits, and central bank buying have driven the prices of gold and silver higher.

Wheaton Precious Metals' streaming business model gives it upside from rising prices while insulating it from rising costs.

The company forecasts record production in 2026 and robust growth over the next several years.

10 stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals ›

Over the past couple of years, precious metals have gone on a tear. In late January, gold reached $5,500 per ounce, while silver peaked at $121 per ounce. Precious metals prices surged as investors and central banks increased their holdings amid ongoing fears of geopolitical shocks and currency debasement.

Precious metals have retreated from their highs earlier this year, but geopolitical uncertainty hasn't gone away. If you're bullish on the long-term prospects for gold and silver, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) is one stock to consider buying in April. Here's why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Wheaton Precious Metals' business model is largely insulated from rising costs

Investing in precious metals stocks can be risky. That's because miners have to manage significant volatility in the spot prices of gold and silver, but they are also vulnerable on the expense side. Mining requires significant energy and labor costs, and recent increases in fuel prices have weighed on those in the industry.

Wheaton Precious Metals is a precious metals streaming company, meaning it provides up-front capital to miners in exchange for the right to purchase some portion of the mine's future production at a fixed, low cost. As a result, the company is not exposed to rising labor, fuel, and equipment costs that can plague traditional miners.

Investing in Wheaton gives investors leverage to rising precious metal prices, as its business model magnifies earnings when spot gold and silver prices go up. The company has contractually defined costs per ounce averaging $650 for gold and $12.50 for silver through 2030, providing it with predictable fixed costs. Meanwhile, 80% of its production is from mines operating in the lowest half of their cost curves.

Having fixed costs is a huge advantage, especially amid the current backdrop of the ongoing war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Fuel can be a significant expense for miners, and as fuel prices rise, miners will see that eat into their profit margins.

Wheaton's precious metal production is growing rapidly

Wheaton's total production in the fourth quarter was 205,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), and management projects this production will reach 1.2 million GEOs by 2030, a 50% increase from current levels. Looking to 2026, the company expects to produce between 860,000 and 940,000 GEOs.

One driver of this increase was its agreement with BHP to acquire BHP's 33.75% stake in silver production at the Antamina Mine in Peru. Wheaton now has a 67.5% stake in assets in this region, which will add 70,000 GEOs annually starting this month.

One thing to keep in mind is that Wheaton's earnings could plummet if spot prices of gold and silver decline meaningfully from here. If you think the bull run in precious metals is over, it's best to avoid the stock. However, if you are bullish on future gold and silver prices, particularly as geopolitical tensions escalate and budget deficits widen, investing in Wheaton Precious Metals is a potentially smart way to capitalize on this.

Should you buy stock in Wheaton Precious Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Wheaton Precious Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wheaton Precious Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,335!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,160,572!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. The Motley Fool recommends BHP Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.