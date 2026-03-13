Wheaton Precious Metals Raises Quarterly Dividend To $0.195/shr

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM, WPM.TO) on Thursday said its board declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.195 per share, up from $0.165 per share paid in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The dividend will be paid on or about April 10 to shareholders of record as of March 31.

The ex-dividend date is March 31.

The company said the dividend qualifies as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

The company added that shareholders may participate in its dividend reinvestment plan or DRIP, under which shares will be issued from treasury at the average market price without a discount.

Wheaton Precious Metals closed the regular trading session on March 13, 2026, at $145.73, down $2.94 or 1.98%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price declined to $149, lesser $3.27 or 2.24%, as of 3:01 AM EDT.

