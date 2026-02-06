Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals Names Haytham Hodaly As New CEO

February 06, 2026 — 01:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) on Thursday said its current President, Haytham Hodaly, will succeed Randy Smallwood as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, 2026.

Smallwood, who co-founded Wheaton and has led the company for more than 15 years, will transition to non-executive Chair of the Board.

George Brack, Chair of the Board since 2022, will assume the role of Lead Independent Director.

Hodaly joined Wheaton in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, and was promoted to President in 2025. Prior to joining the company, he served as a Director and Mining Analyst at RBC. He has played a key role in completing more than $11 billion in streaming transactions and in developing the company's technical teams.

