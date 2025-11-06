Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $367.21 million, or $0.807 per share. This compares with $154.63 million, or $0.340 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $281.05 million or $0.618 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.580 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 54.5% to $476.25 million from $308.25 million last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $367.21 Mln. vs. $154.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.807 vs. $0.340 last year. -Revenue: $476.25 Mln vs. $308.25 Mln last year.

