Wheat Weakness Continues on Wednesday AM Trade

Wheat is trading with losses across the three markets on Wednesday morning. The wheat complex was mixed at on Tuesday, with the hard red contracts feeling weakness. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 1 1/2 cents higher KC HRW futures were fractionally mixed across the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents in the front months at the close.

The NOAA 7-day forecast is calling for slight precip totals in parts of the Plains, with heavier totals in central TX.

EU wheat exports have totaled 12.82 MMT according to European Commission data from July 1 to February 1, now matching last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28 3/4, up 1 cent, currently down 3 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.37 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.34 3/4, down 1/2 cent, currently down 4 1/2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.46 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.68 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.82 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

