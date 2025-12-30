Wheat Weakness Continues on Tuesday

The wheat market is showing losses across the winter wheats at midday, with spring wheat slightly higher. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally higher so far.
SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat exports for 2025/26 at 44.6 MMT, a 0.4 MMT increase from their prior number. Overnight, Russian drones hit 2 vessels entering Ukrainian ports to be loaded with wheat, according to the Ukrainian Navy.
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.11 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,
May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.22 3/4, down 2 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.23 1/4, down 4 cents,
May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.36 1/4, down 4 cents,
Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.80, up 3/4 cent,
May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.90 1/2, up 3/4 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Wheat Prices Are Headed for Their Longest Rally Since April. How You Should Play Futures Here.
- Can ‘King Corn’ Pull Soybeans, Wheat Out of Their Price Slumps?
- How Much Higher Will Corn Prices Climb?
- Grain, Cotton Futures Markets Look Heavy. What Could Give Them a Lift This Week?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.