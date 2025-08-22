Wheat Weakens on Friday

The wheat complex is mostly lower on Friday, with spring wheat holding steady. CBT soft red wheat futures are trading with 1 to 2 cent losses at midday. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents across most contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is steady at the midday part of the Friday session.

USDA’s Export Sales total from Thursday shows the total wheat commitments at 11.566 MMT, which is the largest for the current week going back to 2013/14. That is also 49% of the USDA export projection, which would normally be near 45%.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The International Grains Council increased their outlook for the 2025/26 world wheat output by 3 MMT to 811 MMT. Consumption was increased by 2 MMT, as stocks were trimmed by 1 MMT to 264 MMT.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.05 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.28, down 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.98 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.21 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.69 1/4, unch,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.90, unch,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.