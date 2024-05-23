News & Insights

Wheat Trying to Hold Gains on Thursday

May 23, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

The wheat complex got off to a higher early start, as bulls are now fighting to stay above water. Chicago contracts are showing steady to 1 cent higher trade so far on the day. Kansas City futures are up 3 to 6 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 4 to 6 cents.

All wheat export sales for the 23/24 MY were just 17,852 MT as there are just 2 weeks left in the MY. Sales for the 24/25 crop were on the low end of the estimates during the week of 5/16 at 224,860 MT. That was a 5-week low. The top buyer was Mexico of 129,300 MT, with 30,000 MT sold to Brazilian buyers.

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.94, up 1 cent,

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $7.13 3/4, up 1 cent,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.05 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.19 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.41 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.52, up 5 3/4 cents,

