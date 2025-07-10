Wheat Trying to Push Higher on Wednesday

The wheat complex is posting slight strength on Wednesday. Chicago SRW wheat is up 1 to 2 cents. KC HRW contracts are showing fractional gains at midday. There were 4 deliveries issued for July KC wheat this morning. MPLS spring wheat is up 2 to 4 cents on Wednesday.
President Trump issued more letters to countries this morning notifying them of the August 1 increase in tariffs, namely a 20% tariff on the Philippines.
Crop Production data will be updated on Friday, with a Bloomberg survey of analysts showing all wheat production tightening by 14 mbu to 1.907 bbu, mainly on the lower harvested acres found at the end of June. Winter wheat is seen at 1.362 bbu, down 19 mbu from last month, with spring wheat seen at mbu and durum at 78 mbu. Wheat stock for the end of 2025/26 are seen at 894, just 4 mbu lower vs. last month.
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.43, unch,
Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.49, up 1 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.01 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,
Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.23 1/4, up 3/4 cent,
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.13, unch,
Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.32 3/4, up 3 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- It’s Game Time for Grains: What to Watch as Critical Period for Corn, Soybeans Begins
- Q2 in Grains and the Outlook for Q3
- Market Bottom Watch: How Much Higher Can Soybean Prices Go From Here?
- Cotton Pops Higher: Is the Downtrend in Prices Really Over?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.