Wheat Trading with Wednesday Gains

The wheat complex is in rally mode on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are posting 13 to 14 cent gains on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are trading with 10 to 12 cent gains on the day. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 5 cents higher at midday. Weakness in the dollar index this week has added some support to the market.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning will show wheat sales for the week ending on January 22. Traders are expecting between 275,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat bookings.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.37 1/2, up 14 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.45 3/4, up 13 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.43 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.54, up 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.76, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.88 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

