Stocks

Wheat Trading with Wednesday Gains

January 29, 2026 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is in rally mode on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are posting 13 to 14 cent gains on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are trading with 10 to 12 cent gains on the day. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 5 cents higher at midday. Weakness in the dollar index this week has added some support to the market.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning will show wheat sales for the week ending on January 22. Traders are expecting between 275,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat bookings. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.37 1/2, up 14 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.45 3/4, up 13 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.43 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.54, up 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.76, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.88 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.