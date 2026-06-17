Wheat Trading Mixed at Tuesday’s Midday

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Tuesday, with CBT showing the strength. Chicago SRW contracts are 5 to 8 cents in the green. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 3 ½ cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 2 cents at midday

NASS Crop Progress data showed 95% of the US winter wheat crop headed by Sunday, 4% ahead of normal. Harvest was pegged at 25%, faster than the 13% average pace. Conditions were up 2% to 27% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 4 points higher to 267.

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The spring wheat crop was 95% emerged, 6% ahead of the average pace. The crop was 6% headed, 1 percentage point ahead of normal. Spring wheat conditions were 55% gd/ex, up 3%, with the Brugler500 rising 2 points to 352.

Algeria has issued a tender for wheat imports, with a deadline for offers on Wednesday.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.97 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.05 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.36 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.43 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.17 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.41, up 1 1/4 cents,

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