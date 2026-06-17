Wheat Trading Mixed at Tuesday’s Midday

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Tuesday, with CBT showing the strength. Chicago SRW contracts are 5 to 8 cents in the green. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 3 ½ cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 2 cents at midday
NASS Crop Progress data showed 95% of the US winter wheat crop headed by Sunday, 4% ahead of normal. Harvest was pegged at 25%, faster than the 13% average pace. Conditions were up 2% to 27% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 4 points higher to 267.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The spring wheat crop was 95% emerged, 6% ahead of the average pace. The crop was 6% headed, 1 percentage point ahead of normal. Spring wheat conditions were 55% gd/ex, up 3%, with the Brugler500 rising 2 points to 352.
Algeria has issued a tender for wheat imports, with a deadline for offers on Wednesday.
Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.97 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,
Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.05 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.36 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,
Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.43 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,
Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.17 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.41, up 1 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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