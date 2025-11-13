Wheat Trading Higher at Midday

The wheat complex is showing slight strength on Thursday. CBT soft red wheat futures saw steady trade in nearby December, are steady to 2 cents higher across most contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 4 cents in the green so far on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 2 to 4 cents at midday.

Delayed export sales data for the week of 9/25 showed 315,875 MT of wheat sold in that week, a 3-week low at the time.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Expana estimates the EU wheat crop at 136.8 MMT, up 0.4 MMT from last month. The French wheat ending stocks estimate from FranceAgriMer was 2.83 MMT

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.38, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.54, up 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.28 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.45 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.73 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.86 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.