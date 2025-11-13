Stocks

Wheat Trading Higher at Midday

November 13, 2025 — 06:31 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is showing slight strength on Thursday. CBT soft red wheat futures saw steady trade in nearby December, are steady to 2 cents higher across most contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 4 cents in the green so far on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 2 to 4 cents at midday.

Delayed export sales data for the week of 9/25 showed 315,875 MT of wheat sold in that week, a 3-week low at the time.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Expana estimates the EU wheat crop at 136.8 MMT, up 0.4 MMT from last month. The French wheat ending stocks estimate from FranceAgriMer was 2.83 MMT

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.38, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.54, up 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.28 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.45 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.73 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.86 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.