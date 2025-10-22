Wheat Trading Higher at Midday

The wheat market is trading with gains at Wednesday’s midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are trading with 2 to 3 cents Wednesday gains. KC HRW futures are up 2 to 3 ¼ cents so far. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 1 to 2 cents at midday.
USDA will not be publishing their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday due to the continued government shutdown. Still, traders are looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat was sold in the week ending on 10/16.
Algeria has begun purchasing wheat in their tender on Wednesday, though the amount purchased is still unknown.
Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.03, up 2 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.18 1/2, up 2 cents,
Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.88 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.07, up 2 cents,
Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.46, up 1 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.67, up 1 3/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Grains in Q3- Can the Price Weakness Continue?
- As the Harvest Reaches a Halfway Point, Corn Is Heading Into a ‘Buy’ Zone
- Grain Bulls Are Showing Some Signs of Life. Here’s What to Watch Next.
- Soft Commodities in Q3- What are the Prospects for Q4 and Beyond?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.