Wheat Trading Higher at Midday

The wheat market is trading with gains at Wednesday’s midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are trading with 2 to 3 cents Wednesday gains. KC HRW futures are up 2 to 3 ¼ cents so far. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 1 to 2 cents at midday.

USDA will not be publishing their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday due to the continued government shutdown. Still, traders are looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

Algeria has begun purchasing wheat in their tender on Wednesday, though the amount purchased is still unknown.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.03, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.18 1/2, up 2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.88 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.07, up 2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.46, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.67, up 1 3/4 cents,

