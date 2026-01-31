Wheat Slips Lower into Friday’s Close

The wheat complex gave into weakness on Friday, as a $0.893 gain in the dollar index added some pressure. Chicago SRW futures saw 3 to 4 ¼ cent losses on the day, as March was up 8 ½ cents on the week. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 3 cents at the close, though March held onto a 4 cent gain. MPLS spring wheat closed Friday with 3 to 4 cents losses, as March was up 3 ¼ cents on the week.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday indicated managed money covering some shorts in Chicago wheat futures and options as of 1/27, cutting 15,957 contracts from their net short to 94,743 contracts. In KC wheat, spec traders trimmed 2,689 contracts from their net short position to 10,329 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data shows accumulated wheat sale commitments at 21.595 MMT, which is 18% ahead of the same week last year. That is 88% od USDA’s forecast and in line with the 89% average pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.38, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.46, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.44 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.55, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.78 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.92 1/2, down 3 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.