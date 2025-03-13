Wheat Slipping Weaker on Wednesday

The wheat market is trading with contracts mostly weaker on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are 3 to 4 cents in the red on the day. KC HRW futures are steady at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 4 to 5 cents. There were 12 deliveries for March CBT wheat futures overnight, with 29 for March KC wheat.

Canadian wheat acreage is expected to be up 2.6% from last year in 2025 at 27.475 million acres, according to Stats Canada planting intentions data from this morning. Much of the increase is estimated from spring wheat, seen at 19.42 million acres, up 2.5% yr/yr with durum steady at 6.36 million acres.

Commodity Bulletin:

Ahead of the Thursday morning Export Sales release, traders are expecting to see a total of 275,000 and 650,000 MT in old crop wheat sales. Sales for 2025/26 are seen at 0-100,000 MT.

Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Wednesday, with traders estimating anywhere from 500,000 to 650,000 MT of wheat purchased.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.34, down 7 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.53 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.58 3/4, down 7 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.72, unch,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.82 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.93, down 4 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.