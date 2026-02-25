Wheat Slipping Lower on Tuesday

The wheat complex is slipping lower across all three markets at midday, but bouncing off early lows. Chicago SRW futures are steady to 2 cents lower. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents in the front months on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat are fractionally to 2 cents weaker at midday.

Precip will be limited in the Southern Plains over the next week, with some totals from scattered precip to 2 inches in parts of SRW country.

EU soft what exports from July 1 to February 22 have totaled 15.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.36 MMT from the same week last year. Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Tuesday, though totals have yet to be announced.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.67 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.73 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.55 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.68, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.81, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.97, down 1/4 cent,

