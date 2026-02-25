Stocks

Wheat Slipping Lower on Tuesday

February 25, 2026 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is slipping lower across all three markets at midday, but bouncing off early lows. Chicago SRW futures are steady to 2 cents lower. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents in the front months on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat are fractionally to 2 cents weaker at midday.

Precip will be limited in the Southern Plains over the next week, with some totals from scattered precip to 2 inches in parts of SRW country. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

EU soft what exports from July 1 to February 22 have totaled 15.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.36 MMT from the same week last year. Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Tuesday, though totals have yet to be announced. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.67 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.73 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.55 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.68, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.81, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.97, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.