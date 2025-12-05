Stocks

Wheat Slipping Lower Friday Morning

December 05, 2025 — 05:29 pm EST

Wheat is trading with slight losses on Friday morning. The wheat complex posted gains in the winter wheat contracts on Thursday, with spring wheat lower. Chicago SRW futures posted 2 to 3 cent gains at the close. Open interest rose 7,509 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures were up 4 to 5 cents, with in delivery December leading the way. MPLS spring wheat was down 3 to 4 cents in the front months.

USDA released Export Sales data for the week ending on October 31 this morning, showing 505,415 MT of wheat sold int that week. That was in the middle of traders looking for between 250,000 and 650,000 MT and was a 3-week high for bookings.

Canadian wheat production was updated to 39.96 MMT in this morning’s Statistics Canada report, That was a 3.3 MMT increase from the September total and above estimates at 38.49 MMT. Spring wheat was pegged at 29.26 MMT, up 10.3% from last year. 

FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 99% planted as of December 1. Crop ratings were at 96% good/excellent, slipping 1 point on the week.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.41, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 2 ½ cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.40 1/4, up 2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent 

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.29 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.34, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down ½ cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, unch, currently unch

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.73, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

