Wheat Slipping Lower on Friday

March 07, 2025 — 03:46 pm EST

Wheat is posting slightly lower trade so far on Friday across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures are showing losses of 2 to 3 cents, with front month March slightly higher. KC HRW futures are down 3 to 4 cents across most front months. MPLS spring wheat is down 3 to 4 cents in the nearbys.  There were 33 delivery notices against March KC futures overnight, with 3 for March CBT wheat. 

All wheat export commitments have totaled 20.484 MMT as of February 27, 11% above the same period last year. That is 89% of USDA’s wheat export projection and lagging the 97% average pace for export sales. 

The monthly WASDE report from USDA will be released on Tuesday, with traders looking for no major changes to the US ending stocks projection. The average trade estimate is 797 mbu, a 3 mbu increase from last month. 

Japan purchased 94,282 MT of wheat from the US, Australia, and Canada in their weekly tender, with 35,882 US specific. French soft wheat ratings were tallied at 73% gd/ex, an increase of 1% from the week prior. 

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.37, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.51 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.46 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.62 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.79 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.90, down 4 cents,

