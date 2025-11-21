Stocks

Wheat Shrugging Off Early Weakness at Friday’s Midday

November 21, 2025 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trading with midday gains across the front months on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are steady to 2 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures ar 4 to 5 cents in the green at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are down 2 cents in the front month December contract and fractionally higher in others. 

FranceAgriMer data showed 98% of the country’s soft wheat crop in good/excellent condition, with 95% of the crop planted.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Monthly International Grains Council data was updated today, with world wheat production up 3 MMT. Consumption was down 1 MMT, with stocks unchanged at 275 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.28 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.41, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.11, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.26 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.70 3/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.