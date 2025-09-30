Wheat Showing Tuesday AM Weakness

Wheat is down 2 to 3 cents to start the Tuesday session. The wheat complex closed the Monday session mixed across the three markets. CBT soft red wheat futures were fractionally mixed and front months lower. Preliminary open interest was up 3,911 contracts on Monday. KC HRW futures posted 2 ¼ to 3 ¼ cent gains across the board. MPLS spring wheat futures saw losses of 3 ¾ cents in the nearby contracts.

USDA’s Grain Stocks report will be released later this morning, with analysts looking for 2.054 bbu of wheat stocks on hand on September 1 according to Bloomberg’s survey. The range of estimates is 1.975 to 2.22 bbu. The Small Grains Summary is expected to show all wheat production at 1.921 bbu, which would be 6 mbu below the August Crop Production report.

The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report showed 34% of the US winter wheat crop planted, 2 points behind normal. Emergence was 13%, 1 point ahead of average.

Export Inspections data showed 738,604 MT (27.14 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on September 25, which was a drop of 21.41% from the week prior but 33.85% below the same week last year. Nigeria was the top destination of 140,472 MT, with 117,824 MT to Bangladesh and 89,115 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 9.537 MMT (350.4 mbu), 15.12% larger yr/yr.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.19 1/2, down 1/4 cent, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.37 3/4, down 1/2 cent, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.08 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.29, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.69 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.89 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

