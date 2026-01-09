Stocks

Wheat Showing Slight Losses at Midday

January 09, 2026 — 09:30 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trading with slight weakness to close out the week. Chicago SRW futures are fractionally lower on Friday. KC HRW futures are 1 to 2 cents lower across most contracts. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 to 3 cents at midday.

Export sales data, now updated just January 1 has wheat export commitments of shipped and unshipped sales at 20.228 MMT, 18% above a year ago. That is also 83% of the USDA estimate and in line with the average sales pace. Export shipments are at 15.16 MMT, which is 21% above last year. That is 61% of USDA’s export number and ahead of the 57% average shipping pace.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA will release an updated WASDE on Monday, with wheat ending stocks seen down 5 mbu to 896 mbu.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.17 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.28 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.28 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.41 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.68 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.79 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.