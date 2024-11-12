Wheat Showing Mixed Feelings to Start Tuesday Trade

Wheat is mixed on Tuesday morning across the three exchanges, with SRW and HRS the strongest. The wheat complex posted losses on Monday, as contracts did pull off the lows into the close. Chicago SRW futures were down 3 ¼ to 7 cents in the nearbys on Monday. KC HRW contracts were a penny to 4 3/4 cents lower on the day. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally to 5 ¾ cents in the red.

Outside pressure from a stronger US dollar index, up 515 points, was weighing on the market.

Rains making their way back into the Southern Plains over the weekend are putting some pressure on the winter wheat markets. Precipitation over the last week will likely improve condition ratings, with the Crop Progress report released on Tuesday afternoon.

Japan is looking for 114,403 MT of wheat in their weekly tender from the normal Australia, Canada, and the US, with 58,046 MT US specific. The French soft wheat crop is projected at 25.56 MMT according to the French Farm Ministry, a 0.13 MMT increase from last month.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.65 1/2, down 7 cents, currently unch

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.80 1/2, down 7 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.59 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.73, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.92, down 5 3/4 cents, currently 1 1/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.12 1/4, down 5 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

