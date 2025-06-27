Wheat Showing Mixed Action on Friday

The wheat market mixed across the three markets on Friday. Chicago SRW wheat is 5 to 7 cents higher so far on the day. KC HRW contracts are fractionally to 2 cents in the green. MPLS spring wheat is mixed, with September up ½ cent.

Traders surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for all wheat acreage to total 45.4 million acres on Monday, with spring wheat at 10 million acres and 2 million for durum. June 1 wheat stocks are seen at 836 mbu, which would be the final tally for 2024/25 wheat and a 5 mbu reduction from the June WASDE estimate.

Export Sales data has export commitments at 6.608 MMT as of June 19, which is a 5-year high. That is also 29% of USDA’s full year forecast and ahead of the 28% average.

South Korean mills purchased a total of 82,000 MT of US wheat in 2 tenders overnight.Canadian wheat acreage is estimated to total 26.925 million acres according to Statistics Canada data, which is up 1% from last Spring wheat is seen down 0.7% to 18.809 million acres, with Durum up 2.69% and winter wheat up 244,000 acres.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.27 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.41 3/4, up 5 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.19, up 3/4 cent,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.35 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.04, down 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.26, up 1/2 cent,

