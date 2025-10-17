Wheat Showing Higher Trade on Friday

The wheat complex is trading with higher action across most contracts on Friday. CBT soft red wheat futures are 1 to 2 cents higher. KC HRW futures are up 1 to 2 ¼. cents across the front months. MPLS spring wheat futures are showing fractional gains.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s soft wheat crop at 27% planted as of 10/13, well above the pervious week.

Algeria purchased a total of 400,000 MT of wheat in their recent tender.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.04 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.20 3/4, up 2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.91, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.10 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.49 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.69 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

