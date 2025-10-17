Wheat Showing Higher Trade on Friday

The wheat complex is trading with higher action across most contracts on Friday. CBT soft red wheat futures are 1 to 2 cents higher. KC HRW futures are up 1 to 2 ¼. cents across the front months. MPLS spring wheat futures are showing fractional gains.
The FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s soft wheat crop at 27% planted as of 10/13, well above the pervious week.
Algeria purchased a total of 400,000 MT of wheat in their recent tender.
Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.04 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.20 3/4, up 2 cents,
Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.91, up 2 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.10 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.49 3/4, up 1/4 cent,
Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.69 1/2, up 1/2 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
