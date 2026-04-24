Wheat Sees Profit Taking on Friday

The wheat complex was lower across the winter wheat contracts on Friday, with Spring wheat holding up. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 3 ½ cents lower on the day, with May up 17 cents this week. KC HRW futures were down 5 ¼ to 10 cents on the session, though May still held up 22 ¼ cents for the week. MPLS spring wheat was 1 ½ to 4 ½ cents higher on Friday, with the weekly gain at 22 ¾ cents. Forecasts from NOAA’s 7 day QPF shifted some precip to parts of western KS and parts of OK/TX.

Managed money in CBT wheat futures and options added 3,451 contracts back to their net short position in the week of 4/21, taking it to 10,717 contracts. In KC wheat, they added 11,085 contracts to their net long position at 28,009 as of Tuesday.

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Weekly Export Sales from Thursday has total export commitments at 24.67 MMT, which is 15% above the same time last year. That is 101% of the USDA export projection and near the 102% 5-year average.

IKAR estimates the Russian wheat crop at 90 MMT, a 1 MMT drop from their previous number. The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 83% Good/Excellent according to FranceArgiMer, a drop or 1 percentage point from the previous week. Saudi Arabia also issued a tender to buy 710,000 MT of wheat, with a deadline set for Friday.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.08 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.16 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.59, down 7 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.69 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.76, up 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.93 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

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