Wheat Seeing a Thursday Bounce Back

September 11, 2025 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is mostly higher across the three exchanges on Thursday. CBT soft red wheat futures are up 5 to 6 cents in the front months on Thursday. KC HRW futures are up 1 to 2 cents so far at midday. There were another 6 deliveries issued overnight. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally higher, as soon to expire September is thin.

Weekly Export Sales data from this morning showed another weak round of sales, with 305,351 MT in sales, on the low end of 300,000 and 650,000 MT in estimates in the week ending on 9/4. That was the second lowest total for the marketing year

USDA’s monthly WASDE report will be released on Friday, as traders are looking for very few changes to the 2025/26 balance sheet. Stocks are seen at 865 mbu, down 4 vs last month if realized. Production will be left alone this month due to the Small Grains report at the end of the month.

Expana increased their EU wheat production by 3.3 MT to 136.1 MMT

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $4.96 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.20 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $4.80 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.08 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.48 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.70 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

