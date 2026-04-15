Wheat See Marginal Strength on Wednesday

The wheat complex posted marginal gains on Wednesday with contracts higher across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were fractionally to 3 cents higher. KC HRW futures saw 2 ¼ to 3 ¼ cent gains. MPLS spring wheat was 1 to 2 ¼ cents higher.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as traders are looking for old crop wheat sales in a range of 75,000 to 250,000 MT during the week ending on April 9. New crop business is estimated to total 75,000 MT to 250,000 MT.

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French soft wheat exports outside the EU are estimated at 7.1 MMT according to the FranceAgriMer, with shipments within the EU expected to total 7.7 MMT, a 0.13 MMT increase from the week prior. French ending stocks are estimated at 3.31 MMT, a 0.8 MMT drop from the previous number.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.93 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.01 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.25 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.38 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.40 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.54 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

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