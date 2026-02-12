Stocks

Wheat Rallying on Wednesday

February 12, 2026 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is pushing higher so far on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 5 to 7 cent gains so far.  KC HRW futures are up 5 to 7 cents on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is steady to fractionally higher at midday

Export Sales data from USDA will be out on Thursday morning, with traders looking for between 200,000 and 500,000 MT in old crop wheat bookings in the week of February 5. Sales for new crop are estimated to range 0-75,000 MT.

French soft wheat exports outside the EU are estimated at 7.2 MMT for 2025/26 according to FrancAgriMer data released this morning, down 0.3 MMT from the January number. They estimate the French wheat ending stocks at 3.05 MMT, up 0.25 MMT last month. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.35 1/4, up 7 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.43 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.37, up 6 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.49 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.68 1/4, unch,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.80, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

