Wheat Rallying on Wednesday

The wheat complex is pushing higher so far on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 5 to 7 cent gains so far. KC HRW futures are up 5 to 7 cents on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is steady to fractionally higher at midday
Export Sales data from USDA will be out on Thursday morning, with traders looking for between 200,000 and 500,000 MT in old crop wheat bookings in the week of February 5. Sales for new crop are estimated to range 0-75,000 MT.
French soft wheat exports outside the EU are estimated at 7.2 MMT for 2025/26 according to FrancAgriMer data released this morning, down 0.3 MMT from the January number. They estimate the French wheat ending stocks at 3.05 MMT, up 0.25 MMT last month.
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.35 1/4, up 7 cents,
May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.43 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.37, up 6 1/2 cents,
May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.49 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.68 1/4, unch,
Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.68 1/4, unch,
May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.80, up 1/2 cent,
