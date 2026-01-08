Wheat Rallying on Wednesday

The wheat complex is rallying at Wednesday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are 8 to 10 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures are showing 10 to 11 cent gains at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 6 to 8 cents so far on Wednesday.

Export sales data for the week of January 1 will be released on Thursday morning, as analysts are looking for 200,000 to 500,000 MT for 2025/26 wheat sales. Bookings for 2026/27 are seen 0-100,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

China’s Vice Premier stated overnight that the winter wheat crop area remains steady though planting conditions in some areas are weak.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.20, up 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.29 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.31 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.43 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.74, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.85 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.