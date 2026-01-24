Stocks

Wheat Rallying on Friday

January 24, 2026 — 03:26 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is in rally mode across the three exchanges on Friday, led by the winter wheats. Chicago SRW futures are 11 to 13 cents in the green at midday. KC HRW futures are up 13 to 14 cents. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally to a penny higher so far.

Freezing temps and very little snow cover in parts of HRW country may be adding some premium ahead of the weekend.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Export Sales data was delayed until this morning, with 618,076 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on January 15. That exceeded trade expectations looking for between 150,000 and 450,000 MT in that week. That was also a 9-week high and more than triple the same week last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.28 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.38, up 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.39 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.49 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.74 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.86 1/4, up 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.