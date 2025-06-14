Wheat Rallying Double Digits on Friday

The wheat complex is polishing off the week with gains across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures is up 16 to 17 cents so far on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are 15 to 16 cents higher at midday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are up 10 to 11 cents so far on Friday.

USDA Export Sales data has current 2025/26 commitments at 5.191 MMT, which is the larger for the first week of the marketing year since 2019/20. That is 26.4% of the USDA projection that was updated on Thursday, and compares to a 5-year average at 24%.

The French soft wheat crop was rated at 70% gd/ex per FranceAgriMer estimates, which was a 1 point improvement in the week.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.42 3/4, up 16 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.57 3/4, up 16 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.38 3/4, up 16 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.52 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.31 3/4, up 11 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.42 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

