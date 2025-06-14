Stocks

Wheat Rallying Double Digits on Friday

June 14, 2025 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is polishing off the week with gains across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures is up 16 to 17 cents so far on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are 15 to 16 cents higher at midday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are up 10 to 11 cents so far on Friday. 

USDA Export Sales data has current 2025/26 commitments at 5.191 MMT, which is the larger for the first week of the marketing year since 2019/20. That is 26.4% of the USDA projection that was updated on Thursday, and compares to a 5-year average at 24%.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The French soft wheat crop was rated at 70% gd/ex per FranceAgriMer estimates, which was a 1 point improvement in the week.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.42 3/4, up 16 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.57 3/4, up 16 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.38 3/4, up 16 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.52 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.31 3/4, up 11 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.42 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.