Wheat Rallying as Dollar Collapses

April 12, 2025 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is taking back the weakness from Thursday, as contracts are up double digits across the three exchanges, as the USDA was a little more bearish. Chicago SRW futures are back up 16 to 18 cents in the front months. Kansas City HRW contracts are 12 to 14 cents higher on the session. MPLS spring wheat is 13 to 15 cents in the red at the close.

USDA Export Sales data from Thursday showed all wheat export business at 21.55 MMT. That is now 96.55% of the new USDA export projection, with the 5-year average sales pace at 102%. Export shipments are 17.3 MMT, which is 77.5% of USDA’s new number lagging the 5-year average pace of 83%

French soft wheat crop ratings were tallied at 75% good/excellent, a drop of 1% on the week according to FranceArgiMer data.

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.56, up 18 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.70 1/4, up 16 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.71 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.85 1/4, up 12 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.17, up 15 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.30 1/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

