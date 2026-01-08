Stocks

Wheat Rallies on Wednesday

January 08, 2026 — 12:39 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex was in rally mode on Wednesday, with all three exchanges closing higher. Chicago SRW futures were 6 to 8 cents higher on the session. KC HRW futures posted 10 cent front month gains on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat was up 3 to 4 cents on Wednesday.

Export sales data for the week of January 1 will be released on Thursday morning, as analysts are looking for 200,000 to 500,000 MT for 2025/26 wheat sales. Bookings for 2026/27 are seen 0-100,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA will released their Winter wheat Seedings report on Monday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for all winter wheat acreage at 32.4 million acres. HRW is seen at 23 million acres, with 5.9 million estimated for SRW and 3.5 million acres for white wheat. 

China’s Vice Premier stated overnight that the winter wheat crop area remains steady though planting conditions in some areas are weak.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.18, up 7 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.28, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.31 1/2, up 10 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.43 1/4, up 10 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.71 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.81, up 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.