Wheat Rallies on Thursday

December 06, 2024 — 05:48 am EST

The wheat complex closed with gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were up 7 to 10 cents on the session. KC HRW contracts posted 8 ¼ to 10 ¼ cent gains on the day. MPLS spring wheat was up 6 to 9 cents to close the session.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 378,232 MT in all wheat sales in the week of 11/28, on the lower end of the trade’s 250,000 and 550,000 MT estimates but up 3.12% from the previous week. Mexico was the buyer of 151,900 MT, with 136,000 MT sold to South Korea.

Census data was updated this morning, showing all wheat shipments during October at 1.42 MMT (52.3 mbu). That was down 42% from September but up 37.76% from last year and a 4-year high for the month. 

Stats Canada data showed the country’s wheat production totaling 34.958 MMT, just shy of the 35.04 MMT estimated but up 6.1% from last year’s total. Spring wheat was slightly above the expected total at 26.07 MMT.

Japan purchased a total of 111,405 MT of wheat in their weekly tender from the US, Australia, and Canada, with 56,945 MT US specific.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.46 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.58 1/4, up 10 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.36, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.52 1/2, up 10 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.68 1/2, unch,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.98 1/2, up 9 cents,

