Wheat Pushing Higher on Wednesday

October 23, 2024 — 02:49 pm EDT

The wheat complex is again shrugging off overnight weakness on Wednesday, as all three markets are back to higher trade. Chicago SRW futures are up 3 to 5 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts are 2 to 3 cents higher so far on the session. MPLS spring wheat is up 2 to 3 cents so far on the day.

After rains in portions of the Southern Plains over the weekend and early in the week, the 7-day QPF from NOAA looks drier for the next week.

Weekly Export Sales data will be out on Thursday morning, with the trade looking for a range of 350,000 to 650,000 MT of 2024/25 sales and 0 to 50,000 MT in 2025/26 sales.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.80 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.00, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.88 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.03 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.18 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.40 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

