Wheat Pulls Off Highs to Head into Holiday Break

The wheat complex eased back in some contracts on Wednesday, with the three exchanges closing mixed. Chicago SRW futures were trading 1 to 2 cents higher on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were steady to 4 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 2 to 4 cents. Friday is first notice day for December futures.

The markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a hard open at 8:30 CST on Friday and an early close.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Delayed Export Sales for the week of October 16 will be out on Friday morning, with traders looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sold in that week.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 91,300 MT of wheat from the US and 40,000 MT of wheat from Canada in their tender.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.29, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.40 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.17 1/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.30, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.77 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.79 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.