Wheat Pulling Back as USDA Raises Production

The wheat complex is showing weakness with a larger than expected US production number reported on Friday. Chicago SRW wheat is trading with 6 to 7 cent losses on Friday. KC HRW contracts are slipping back with midday weakness of 7 to 8 cents. MPLS spring wheat is showing losses of 10 to 11 cents in most contracts on Friday’s midday.
Crop Production data from this morning showed all wheat production hiked by 8 mbu to 1.929 mub, as yield was raised by 1 bpa from last month to 52.6. Winter wheat production was dropped by 37 mbu to 1.345 bbu on a drop to acreage. Spring wheat came in above estimates at 503.6 mbu, with durum at 79.7 mbu.
The larger US production and increased carryover (851 mbu +10) was offset by an increase to exports by 25 mbu to 850 mbu. That cut the stocks estimate for new crop by 8 mbu to 890. World wheat stock for the end of 2025/26 were down 1.24 MMT from last month at 261.52 MMT. That came as Canadian stocks were cut on a 1 MMT reduction to production.
FranceAgriMer shows the soft wheat crop from France at 68% gd/ex, up 1 point from last week, with harvest at 36%.
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.50 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,
Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.47 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.14, up 8 1/2 cents,
Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.27 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.22, down 1 cent,
Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.21 3/4, down 10 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
