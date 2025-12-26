Stocks

Wheat Posts Modest Weakness on Friday

December 26, 2025 — 07:44 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex posted mostly weaker trade on Friday, though futures held on to the weekly gains. Chicago SRW futures were down 1 to 3 cents weaker on to close out the week, as March was 9 ¼ cents higher this week. KC HRW futures were steady to fractionally lower in the front months, with nearby March up 18 ¼ cents over last Friday. MPLS spring wheat saw fractional to penny losses on Friday, with the front month March contract up 1 ¼ cents on the week.

The forecast for the next 7 days showed light precip for parts of the Plains, with some SRW country looking at heavier totals.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Weaker trade may have been associated with a meeting this Sunday between President Trump and Ukraine’s president Zelensky to discuss peace talks.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.30 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.33 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.46, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/4, down 1 cent,

May 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.90 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.