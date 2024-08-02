Wheat Posts Modest Gains on Friday

Wheat futures got some help from a sharply lower US dollar index on Friday, as contracts were up across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were up 5 to 7 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts were 5 to 6 cents higher. MPLS spring wheat was up 5 to 7 cents.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report shows managed money adding 2,432 contracts to their net short position in CBT wheat futures + options, at 77,616 contracts by July 30.

The French wheat crop is estimated a 50% good to excellent according to the latest release from the FrenchAgriMer. Harvest was listed at 67% complete, up 26 percentage points from the 41% last week.

The Russian wheat export tax has been dropped by 51% to 444.4 rubles/MT, as of August7.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.39, up 7 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.62 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.59 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.76 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.95, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.14 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

