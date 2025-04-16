Stocks

Wheat Posting Weakness at Midday

April 16, 2025 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trading with contracts holding lower at midday. Chicago SRW futures are down 5 to 6 cents so far at midday. Kansas City HRW are posting 4 to 5 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is slipping 3 to 5 cents so far on Tuesday.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US spring wheat crop at 7% planted, matching the 5-year average pace. The winter wheat crop was pegged at 8% planted, in line with the average pace. Conditions of the winter wheat crop were down 1% to 47% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index rising 1 point to 329 on a 2% shift out of the poor/verry poor categories. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The French farm ministry estimated the country’s soft wheat crop at 4.61 hectares (11.44 million acres), a 10% increase from last year. Argentina’s wheat crop is estimated at 20.5 MMT for 2025/26 according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, which would be up from 18.6 MMT last year. 

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.42, down 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.55 3/4, down 6 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.51, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.65 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.00 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.15 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.