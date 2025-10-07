Wheat Posting Slight Weakness to Start the Week

The wheat complex is showing losses across most contracts at midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are down 1 to 2 cents so far on Monday. KC HRW futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent gains in most contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures are showing fractional losses across most contracts at midday.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 505,096 MT (18.56 mbu) during the week ending on October 2. That was 42.18% below the week prior but 38.46% above the same week last year. South Korea was the top destination of 177,333 MT, with 60,875 MT headed to Japan and 54,989 to Malaysia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 10.177 MMT (373.95 mbu) since June 1, which is now 16.67% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Saudi Arabia purchased an estimated 455,000 MT of wheat in their tender that closed on Friday, with results reported on Monday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.13 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.31, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.94 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.16, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.59 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.79, down 1/2 cent,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.