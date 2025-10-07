Stocks

Wheat Posting Slight Weakness to Start the Week

October 07, 2025 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is showing losses across most contracts at midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are down 1 to 2 cents so far on Monday. KC HRW futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent gains in most contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures are showing fractional losses across most contracts at midday.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 505,096 MT (18.56 mbu) during the week ending on October 2. That was 42.18% below the week prior but 38.46% above the same week last year. South Korea was the top destination of 177,333 MT, with 60,875 MT headed to Japan and 54,989 to Malaysia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 10.177 MMT (373.95 mbu) since June 1, which is now 16.67% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Saudi Arabia purchased an estimated 455,000 MT of wheat in their tender that closed on Friday, with results reported on Monday. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.13 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.31, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $4.94 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.16, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.59 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.79, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.