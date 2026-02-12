Wheat Posting Double Digit Strength on Thursday

The wheat complex is trading with gains across all three exchanges at midday. Chicago SRW futures are 10 to 12 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures are 12 to 14 cents in the front months on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is trading with 5 to 6 cent gains in the front months.

Export Sales data from USDA showed a total of 487,998 MT sold in the week ending on February 5, on the high side of traders’ estimates of between 200,000 and 500,000 MT. That was 30.52% above last week but still 14.32% below the same week last year. Sales for new crop were estimated at 13,915 MT.

Expana estimates the EU wheat crop at 128.3 MMT for 2026/27, a 0.5 MMT reduction from last month. Exports for 2025/26 were cut by 1.2 MMT to 27.6 MMT.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.49, up 11 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.55 1/4, up 10 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.52 1/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.64, up 12 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.75 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.87 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

